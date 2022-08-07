Kejriwal to address rally in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district

Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally on Sunday in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

On the second day of this two-day visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat, the Delhi chief minister will also address the media in Vadodara, AAP leaders said.

Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with traders in Jamnagar and heard problems faced by the state's business community. He had said the AAP will form an "advisory body" of traders to guide the government if his party came to power in Gujarat in the Assembly elections due this year-end.

He had also promised sops related to Value Added Tax (VAT) and said the AAP government would stop the "raid raj".

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat this month, as the AAP intensifies its campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.

During his visit to Veraval in Gir Somnath district on August 1, Kejriwal had promised Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party is voted to power.

He had earlier also assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the state.