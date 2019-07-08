Jul 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karnataka crisis LIVE: Independent MLA quits, says ready to back BJP
Live updates of the political crisis in Karnataka. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government is fighting to avoid a collapse after many of their MLAs submitted resignations
Karnataka Crisis Live Updates | Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje:
“We welcome Independent MLA Nagesh. We will accept anybody into our party who is from non-political dispensation. We are not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties.”
Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has meet Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
The Congress has moved an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the developing political crisis in Karnataka.
Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has reached former CM BS Yeddyurappa’s residence.
BJP state unit chief and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said the party was monitoring the developments and that 'they were not sanyasis to rule out the possibility of forming the government'.
Ruling out the possibility of any mid-term polls, he said, "It has been just 13 months after the assembly election. We will not allow elections to happen.”
"Let them (Congress-JDS) provide a strong administration. If they can't, we are there with a strength of 105 MLAs...we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments," he added.
The Congress has accused the BJP of orchestrating the MLAs' resignations and using money as allurements to lure the disgruntled legislators. The BJP has rejected these charges.
According to reports, the Congress is offering most of them ministerial positions and 'generous funds' for their constituencies. The rebels, however, have rejected this offer.
Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, on July 8, also offered to resign, News18 reported.
Reports suggest that the JD(S) is also likely to call its own Legislative Party meeting soon.
The BJP has already called for its Legislative Party meeting at 5.00 pm today.
Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a Legislative Party’s meeting tomorrow, even as the party has downplayed the crisis saying there is no threat to the state government. The party is likely to issue a whip to all its MLAs, including the rebels, to attend the meeting.
Today, an Independent MLA H Nagesh who was supporting the coalition government resigned as the state minister. Reports have quoted him as saying that he would support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if required. He told the Governor that he had withdrawn his support given to the sitting government.
About 10 out of the 13 MLAs have been camping at a hotel in Mumbai since July 6.
Out of the 13, 12 (nine Congress legislators and three from the JD(S)) put in their papers on July 6. They also met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, had submitted his resignation on July 1.
The Indian National Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka seems to be on the verge of collapse. This is happening after 13 of their Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) submitted their resignation to the Speaker’s office. The Speaker is yet to accept these resignations.