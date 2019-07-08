Karnataka crisis LIVE: Independent MLA quits, says ready to back BJP

BJP state unit chief and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said the party was monitoring the developments and that 'they were not sanyasis to rule out the possibility of forming the government'.

Ruling out the possibility of any mid-term polls, he said, "It has been just 13 months after the assembly election. We will not allow elections to happen.”

"Let them (Congress-JDS) provide a strong administration. If they can't, we are there with a strength of 105 MLAs...we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments," he added.