    'Just keep watching': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on CBI raids at RJD leaders' premises

    "Ye sab dekhte na rahiye aap log, kya hota hai (just keep watching as things unfold)", was the CM's reply when journalists asked him about the raids that took place on Wednesday, hours before his government faced a trust vote.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reacted to the CBI searches on leaders of the RJD, his new allies in power, with an eloquent reticence.

    Raids were conducted at many places in Bihar and Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to the period when RJD president Lalu Prasad was the minister for railways.

    Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM, had denied that his family had stakes in an under-construction shopping mall in Gurugram that was among the more than a dozen premises raided by CBI sleuths.
