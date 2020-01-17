Jammu and Kashmir administration releases four politicians from house arrest

The four politicians released late night on January 16 include a former minister and a former deputy Speaker of the last Assembly of the erstwhile state.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released from house arrest four politicians – one each from the NC, PDP, PC and Congress -- after keeping them in detention for over five months following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said on January 17. The four politicians released late night on January 16 include a former minister and a former deputy Speaker of the last Assembly of the erstwhile state."Former minister Abdul Haq Khan from PDP, former deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, former MLA Mohammad Abbas Wani from Peoples Conference and former MLA Abdul Rashid from Congress have been released from house detention," the officials said.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 12:50 pm