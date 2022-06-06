English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    J P Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 7

    "We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government, which has lost all credibility after being mired in scams. His visit will boost the morale of the rank and file of the party," Majumdar said late on Sunday.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

    BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

    BJP national president J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from June 7, during which he is expected to hold meetings with MLAs and MPs, a party leader said.

    Nadda is expected to arrive on June 7 evening, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. "We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government, which has lost all credibility after being mired in scams. His visit will boost the morale of the rank and file of the party," Majumdar said late on Sunday.

    The visit is significant in the wake of key BJP state functionaries like Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar switching over to the TMC in the recent past. The ruling TMC, however, refused to attach any importance to Nadda's visit.

    "J P Nadda has visited West Bengal so many times, but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #J P Nadda #Politics #west bengal
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.