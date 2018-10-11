App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case: ED attaches Rs 54-cr assets of Karti Chidambaram, father's Delhi bungalow also in net

For the first time, foreign assets have also been attached in this case, which includes a cottage in the UK and a tennis club in Spain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of Karti Chidambaram worth Rs 54 crore in the INX Media money laundering case. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's Delhi residence in Jor Bag has also been attached, according to media reports.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)to attach agricultural land in Kodaikanal, two bungalows in Ooty and fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh in the name of 'Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd', along with an FD in the name of Karti worth Rs 9.23 crore.

For the first time, foreign assets have also been attached in this case, which includes a cottage in the UK and a tennis club in Spain. Properties of Indrani and Peter Mukerjea have also been attached by the ED.

Karti told News18 that he is not aware of any such developments and hence, will not comment on it.

The ED had registered a PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. The ED had grilled Karti in this case in the past.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Business #ED #India #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram #Politics

