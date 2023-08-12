'INDIA' partners to jointly campaign for Dumri by-poll

1

Jharkhand unit of opposition INDIA will jointly campaign for the Dumri by-poll to ensure the victory of its candidate, sources in it said on Saturday. The alliance has fielded Bebi Devi, a JMM candidate and wife of former education minister Jagarnath Mahto, for the by-election. She will file her nominations on August 17.

The by-poll will take place on September 5, while the votes will be counted on September 8. The last date for filing nomination is August 17. The first meeting by the INDIA on Dumri by-poll was held at the CM's House. The first meeting by the INDIA on Dumri by-poll was held at the CM's House.

Chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, INDIA alliance held its first meeting on The alliance has decided to hold joint campaign for the by-election to ensure win of our candidate, said senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam.

The INDIA candidate will be the winner and the victory would be a true tribute to Jaggarnath Mahto, the former minister whose death necessitated the by-poll, he asserted. Mahto, was the husband of Bebi Devi who died in a Chennai hospital on April 6 this year after a prolonged illness. Mahto, was the husband of Bebi Devi who died in a Chennai hospital on April 6 this year after prolonged illness.

The Soren government has already given Devi the status of a cabinet minister. She was sworn-in as minister on July 3 this year.

JMM Lok Sabha MP from Rajmahal Vijay Hansda, who was present at the meeting, said that Mahto had earned the affection from the people of Dumri. We are confident that voters will shower similar love and affection on Bebi Devi and make the INDIA candidate victorious in the by-poll, he said.

A meeting of Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto was held on Friday evening at the latter's residence. Both parties have decided to contest the by-poll jointly under the NDA banner, AJSU Party spokesperson Dev Sharan Bhagat said.

A meeting of Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto was held on Friday evening at the latter's residence. Both parties have decided to contest the by-poll jointly under the NDA banner, AJSU Party spokesperson Dev Sharan Bhagat said.

He said that a core committee meeting of the AJSU Party will be organized on Sunday where the name of the NDA candidate will be announced. He said that a core committee meeting of the AJSU Party will be organized on Sunday where the name of the NDA candidate will be announced.

The AIMIM has declared its candidate for Dumri by-poll. Its Jharkhand president Md Shakir said that Maulana Abdul Mobin Rizwi was declared the candidate and will file his nomination on August 16.

The AIMIM has declared its candidate for Dumri by-poll. Its Jharkhand president Md Shakir said that Maulana Abdul Mobin Rizwi was declared the candidate and will file his nomination on August 16.