App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC extends bail period of Lalu Prasad till Aug 20

The high court had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad and again extended it till August 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jharkhand High Court today extended the provisional bail period of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, convicted in four fodder scam cases, till August 20 on medical grounds. The period was extended by Justice Apresh Kumar Singh.

"We have prayed for the extension of the bail period for three more months on medical grounds," Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The high court had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad and again extended it till August 14, Chitaranjan Sinha, another counsel for the RJD chief, said.

Prasad is currently being treated at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, Sinha said.

He has been convicted in four cases of the multi-crore fodder scam.

The cases relate to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries in different districts for the the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when the RJD was in power in the state.

On September 30, 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case related to the Chaibasa Treasury.

The former Bihar chief minister was again convicted in another case related to the Chaibasa Treasury on January 24, 2018. On February 23 and March 19, he was convicted in cases related to the Deoghar Treasury and the Dumka Treasury respectively.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 01:24 pm

tags #fodder scam #Jharkhand High Court #Lalu Prasad Yadav #RJD

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.