Haryana Election Result: Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala loses to BJP's Leela Ram from Kaithal

Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, on October 24, lost to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Leela Ram Gujjar from the Kaithal Assembly constituency.

Failing to translate his initial lead into a victory, Surjewala lost by a margin of 567 votes.

Surjewala was seeking re-election from Kaithal. The Congress leader had lost the Jind bypoll earlier this year.

A close confidant of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala was seeking a fifth term as a lawmaker.