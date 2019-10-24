App
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 167
INC+ : 94

Need 51 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 30

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Election Result: Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala loses to BJP's Leela Ram from Kaithal

Failing to translate his initial lead into a victory, Surjewala lost by a margin of 567 votes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, on October 24, lost to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Leela Ram Gujjar from the Kaithal Assembly constituency.

Failing to translate his initial lead into a victory, Surjewala lost by a margin of 567 votes.

Surjewala was seeking re-election from Kaithal. The Congress leader had lost the Jind bypoll earlier this year.

Close

A close confidant of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala was seeking a fifth term as a lawmaker.

The BJP, which was predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a brute majority, is locked in a close contest with the main Opposition, the Congress, as per leads.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

