Gujarat elections to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5; counting on December 8

Representational image (PTI Photo)(PTI4_11_2019_000078B)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the polling to be held in Gujarat. The voting in the state will take place in two phases, phase one is scheduled for December 1 and voting for the second phase will take place on December 5.

Counting of votes will be done on December 8 to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Rajiv Kumar said the notification for phase one will be issued on November 5, whereas notification for second phase will be issued on November 10.

Over 4.9 crore total electors eligible to vote for the Assembly elections ECI said adding 4,61, 494 are the first time voters. There are going to be 51,782 polling stations in the state.

With the announcement of the poll schedule by the ECI, Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

He also informed that all the polling stations would be accessible to every one. Certain number of polling stations will be managed by women only.

As many first time voters will cast their votes, provisions have been made to have a polling station in every district where only young officials will manage the poll process, Kumar said.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal Pradesh will end on January 2, 2023.

In 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, BJP emerged victorious to secure a fifth straight term in power. The saffron party won 99 of the 182 seats, whereas Congress secured 77. The fight for polls in the state has intensified.

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired meeting with party leaders in Gandhinagar. Party leadership is having meetings at central and local level to finalise the candidates for the upcoming polls.

AAP has already announced 108 candidates for the polls, whereas Congress will announce their candidates after November 4.