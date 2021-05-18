Good decision, everyone should get opportunity: Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on being dropped from Cabinet

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

In her first comments after she was dropped from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Cabinet on May 18, former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said it was a “very good decision” to completely rejig the Kerala Cabinet.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shailaja Teacher said: “It is good that a new Cabinet is coming. Everyone should get an opportunity. The party decided to make me minister the last time. It was a very good experience for me. But there are many other people also.”



#WATCH | Ex-Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaks on new state cabinet. Says, "It's good that new cabinet is coming. Everyone should get opportunity. Party decided to make me minister the last time. It was a very good experience for me. But there are many other people also."

The ex-Health Minister of Kerala who was lauded for her efforts in COVID-19 and Nipah management, said: “Everyone worked hard in their departments. But it does not mean that only I should continue. There are so many other people like me, they can also work hard. It is a very good decision.”Speaking on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) returning to power in Kerala, she said: “It is a historic victory. The LDF has come into power again. Earlier there used to be alternate governments of LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF). It is a good sign. We can make so many changes in society and I think the coming LDF government will also work to bring about changes in society.”

Notably, all sitting ministers were dropped from Kerala CM Vijayan’s new Cabinet, including KK Shailaja. She has instead been appointed as the communist party’s whip in the Assembly.