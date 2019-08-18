Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda backs revocation of Article 370, says Congress has 'lost its way'

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on August 18 said that he supports Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

"When the government does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision… my party has lost its way, it’s not the same Congress it used to be," Hooda said at a rally in Rohtak, according to news agency ANI.

"When it comes to patriotism and self-respect, I’ll not compromise with anyone," Hooda added.

Reports had earlier suggested that the two-time chief minister was planning to quit the party and float his own outfit ahead of the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, expected to be held in October.

Earlier, reports had also suggested that Hooda had met with senior Congress leaders, including party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi on August 17. Hooda had however, denied the reports, stating that everything would be clear during the rally.