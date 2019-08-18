App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda backs revocation of Article 370, says Congress has 'lost its way'

Reports had earlier suggested that the two-time chief minister was planning to quit Congress and float his own outfit ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, expected to be held in October

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on August 18 said that he supports Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

"When the government does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision… my party has lost its way, it’s not the same Congress it used to be," Hooda said at a rally in Rohtak, according to news agency ANI.

"When it comes to patriotism and self-respect, I’ll not compromise with anyone," Hooda added.

Close

Reports had earlier suggested that the two-time chief minister was planning to quit the party and float his own outfit ahead of the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, expected to be held in October.

related news

Earlier, reports had also suggested that Hooda had met with senior Congress leaders, including party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi on August 17. Hooda had however, denied the reports, stating that everything would be clear during the rally.

His son Deepender Hooda also supported Centre’s recent decisions on J&K.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 18, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.