    Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

    Associated Press
    October 22, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party

    Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italys first far-right premier.

    Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nations premier.

    Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last months national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 02:03 pm
