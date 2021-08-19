MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Explainer | The system of selecting Supreme Court judges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended nine names for appointment to the top court, including one who could become the first female Chief Justice of India, putting the spotlight on the process of selecting members of the higher judiciary 

Anil Penna
August 19, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court collegium, comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and four most senior judges, has recommended to the government nine names for appointment to the country’s highest court, seeking to fill existing vacancies and ending an impasse in the process of judicial selection.

The collegium, at an August 17 meeting, recommended elevation of nine Chief Justices/Judges of the High Courts (HCs) and a bar member, as Supreme Court judges, according to a statement posted on the Supreme Court’s website.

The judges are Justice AS Oka, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court; Justice JK Maheshwari, Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court; Justice Hima Kohli of the Telangana High Court; Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court; Justice CT Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court; Justice MM Sundresh of the Madras High Court and Justice Bela M Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court. The lone member of the bar who has been recommended for elevation is senior advocate PS Narasimha.

Justice Nagarathna has a shot at becoming the first woman CJI, for a little over a month, in 2027, the Hindustan Times reported on August 18.

What is the significance of the latest recommendations?

Close

Related stories

The recommendations will, if accepted by the government, seek to fill nine existing vacancies, enabling the top court to cope with an increasing case load.

The appointments also signal the end of an impasse in the process of appointing judges to the top court. Since the retirement of Ranjan Gogoi in November 2019, the collegium hadn’t been able to reach a consensus on elevations to the Supreme Court. The recommendations were made less than a week after the retirement of Justice Rohinton F Nariman, who had strongly backed the elevation of Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akil A Kureshi to the top court. Consensus was elusive and CJI SA Bobde’s 17-month tenure ended without a single recommendation being made for elevation to the apex court.

Who are members of the collegium?

The collegium is headed by the CJI and comprises four other senior-most judges. They are CJI NV Ramana, and justices Uday U Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nagaswara Rao.

What’s the next step in the selection process? 

The Union law ministry will study the collegium’s recommendations and will take a call following which it will put up the names to the Prime Minister, who will advise the President in the matter of appointments. The CJI and judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President under Clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, according to the memorandum showing the procedure for appointment of the CJI and other SC judges.

To be sure, the government has the option of sending some names back to the collegium for reconsideration. The collegium has the final say, however. The government has to approve the names if the collegium was to send the names back.

How old is the collegium system? 

The system of appointment and transfer of judges has evolved through various rulings of the top court and not by an Act of Parliament or constitutional provisions.

In 2019, a nine-judge Supreme Court bench dismissed a petition seeking a review of a 1993 verdict was instrumental in establishing the collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary.

Has there been any attempt to change the system of selecting judges? 

The Supreme Court, in 2015, rejected the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and the 99th Constitutional Amendment which sought to give politicians and civil society a greater say in the appointment of judges to the highest courts. In a 4-1 majority verdict, the Supreme Court held that both the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014, and the NJAC Act, 2014, were unconstitutional because they could undermine the independence of the judiciary.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.
Anil Penna is a senior journalist.
Tags: #Chief Justice of India #Politics #SC Collegium #Supreme Court Judge #Supreme Court of India
first published: Aug 19, 2021 03:31 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.