English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Ex-vice president Venkaiah Naidu to release book on prime minister's speeches

    The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)' will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function here organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will release a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches on Friday.

    The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)' will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function here organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

    The book focuses on 86 speeches of the prime minister on various subjects. "It will be my honour to release the book, Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, comprising selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function graced by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur," Naidu said.

    The book portrays the prime minister's vision of a 'New India', which is self-reliant, resilient and capable of converting challenges into opportunities, an official statement said on Thursday.

    The book, being published in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division as well as its website.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #book #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Speeches #Venkaiah Naidu
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 09:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.