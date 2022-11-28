English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Ex-BJP minister Jaynarayan Vyas joins Congress ahead of Gujarat polls

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad.

    PTI
    November 28, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also welcomed Vyas into the party.

    Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

    He resigned from the BJP on November 5.

    Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Polls #India #Jaynarayan Vyas #Politics
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 01:02 pm