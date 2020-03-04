App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything under control, says police chief S N Shrivastava after meeting Amit Shah on Delhi violence

"Everything is under control and we are on top of the situation," he told PTI after the meeting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday said everything was under control in northeast Delhi, where communal violence broke out last week in which at least 42 people died.

He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in Parliament. The meeting lasted for an hour.

Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Delhi Police Commissioner #Delhi violence #India #Politics #S N Shrivastava

