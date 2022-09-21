English
    Everybody is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress President, says Salman Khurshid

    Rahul Gandhi said "everybody" is trying to persuade Rahul to take on the mantle, and favoured the consensus route to pick the Congress President.

    PTI
    September 21, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

    The response that Rahul Gandhi received for his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is a good reason to persuade him to return as the Congress President, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Wednesday.

    He said "everybody" is trying to persuade Rahul to take on the mantle, and favoured the consensus route to pick the Congress President.

    "If there are any final attempts that are going on to persuade Rahul Gandhiji, we are fully supportive of those attempts' ', Khurshid told PTI.

    On several Pradesh Congress Committees coming in support of Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the party's top post, the former Union Minister said, "That's the general view, general feeling and sentiment".

    "So, many people have expressed it, some in resolutions, some otherwise, but I think the attempts that are being made, we are all supportive of those attempts and frankly looking at the response of the people for his 'padyatra' that speaks volumes for a good reason to persuade him."

    Khurshid declined to comment on reports that Rahul Gandhi is reluctant to return as Congress President. "We are still trying, everybody is trying, we are supportive of that".

    Asked if Rahul Gandhi is the "best option" for the party, he said: "we are of that view, and that's why we are trying to persuade him". On whether consensus is better than election for the party President, Khurshid said consensus is always better.

    "But then if it (election) is unavoidable, it's unavoidable, but at present we are only interested in... hoping that he will agree and he will accept", he said. The Congress' central election authority will issue a notification for the AICC president polls on Thursday.
