DMK's A Raja apologises to Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami for 'illegitimate child' remark

Speaking about A Raja's comments, CM Palaniswami had said a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God.

March 29, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST
DMK's A Raja issues apology for his'illegitimate child' remark at CM Palaniswami

DMK leader A Raja has issued an apology to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami for his offensive comments after the latter cried over the remark while campaigning for Tamil Nadu's upcoming assembly election.

According to a report in News18, A Raja said: “In Cuddalore yesterday, I explained that I didn’t speak ill about EPS (K Palaniswami) or his mother. I did so as I’m the eighth child to my mother. After this I came to know through media that the chief minister was hurt by my speech, I felt extremely hurt. I apologise from the bottom of my heart for the speech which was taken out of context.”

Speaking about Raja's comments, CM Palaniswami had said a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God.

As Palaniswami tried to speak up in a campaign in north Chennai, the chief minister’s voice choked and he turned emotional. “If a person who occupied the position of chief minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the position of ordinary people,” he wondered.

While addressing an election rally, last week, Raja drew a comparison between Palaniswami and DMK chief MK Stalin and said, "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery," reported Outlook.

At the rally, A Raja also compared CM Palaniswami's worth to MK Stalin's "slippers".

A Raja was booked by the city police over a complaint from the ruling AIADMK for allegedly making personal remarks against the CM.

Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 6; results will be out on May 2.
TAGS: #A Raja #CM K Palaniswami #DMK
