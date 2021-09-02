MARKET NEWS

Digvijaya Singh to lead Congress' new panel for 'sustained' agitations, Priyanka Gandhi among eight other members

Other members of the panel include member of parliament Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manish Chatrath, BK Hariprsad, Ripun Bora, Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak, and Zuber Khan, according to a press statement.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a silent protest before a Mahatma Gandhi statue in GPO Park in the state capital against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party on September 2 announced the formation of a committee to plan ‘sustained agitations on national issues'.

The nine-member committee will be led by member of parliament and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also a member of the penal.

Other members of the panel include Uttam Kumar Reddy, member of parliament from Telangana, Manish Chatrath, party in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, BK Hariprsad, former Rajya Sabha member of parliament from Karnataka, Ripun Bora, Rajya Sabha member of parliament from Assam, Udit Raj, former member of parliament, Ragini Nayak, national spokesperson and Zuber Khan, secretary of the All India Congress Committee and the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted the committee with immediate effect," the statement said.

The panel comes nearly two weeks after  leaders of 19 political parties on  said they will organise joint protests and demonstrations across the country from September 20 to 30 even as they urged the people of the country to save India for a better tomorrow. The decision of the protests was taken by the leaders during a virtual meeting called by Sonia Gandhi on August 20.

In the meeting, Gandhi also urged Opposition parties to “plan systematically” for the 2024 general elections and work “cohesively” together by rising above compulsions.
Tags: #All India Congress Committee #Current Affairs #Digvijaya Singh #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #protests
first published: Sep 2, 2021 05:05 pm

