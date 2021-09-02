Digvijaya Singh to lead Congress' new panel for 'sustained' agitations, Priyanka Gandhi among eight other members

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a silent protest before a Mahatma Gandhi statue in GPO Park in the state capital against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party on September 2 announced the formation of a committee to plan ‘sustained agitations on national issues'.



Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has constituted the following committee to plan sustained agitations on nation issues, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/KYCJqvckFZ

— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 2, 2021

The nine-member committee will be led by member of parliament and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also a member of the penal.

Other members of the panel include Uttam Kumar Reddy, member of parliament from Telangana, Manish Chatrath, party in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, BK Hariprsad, former Rajya Sabha member of parliament from Karnataka, Ripun Bora, Rajya Sabha member of parliament from Assam, Udit Raj, former member of parliament, Ragini Nayak, national spokesperson and Zuber Khan, secretary of the All India Congress Committee and the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

READ: Resignation spree continues in Congress: Here is a list of leaders who quit the party in recent months

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted the committee with immediate effect," the statement said.

The panel comes nearly two weeks after leaders of 19 political parties on said they will organise joint protests and demonstrations across the country from September 20 to 30 even as they urged the people of the country to save India for a better tomorrow. The decision of the protests was taken by the leaders during a virtual meeting called by Sonia Gandhi on August 20.