English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets finance, revenue

    The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot.

    PTI
    June 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
    Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets finance, revenue

    Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets finance, revenue

    Delhi minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of Revenue, Planning and Finance departments following LG V K Saxena's nod to the cabinet reshuffle proposal, officials said on Friday.

    The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot.

    With the additional charge, Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

    "Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal and the file reached the government," said the official.

    A row had erupted over the cabinet reshuffle issue on Thursday with government officials claiming that the file pertaining to it was lying with the Lt Governor for four days, a charge denied by the latter's office.

    Atishi along with Saurabh Bharadwaj was inducted into the cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest.

    While Sisodia was arrested in connection with excise policy case, Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Atishi #Delhi govenment #India #Politics
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 11:33 am