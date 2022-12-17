Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi government has approved a project to upgrade the Ghonda sewer pumping station and replace the existing pipelines, an official said on Saturday.

The project worth Rs 16.65 crore is likely to benefit thousands of residents of northeast Delhi, including that of Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the existing sewage pipeline in the Ghonda area is approximately 20 years old."Over these two decades, the population of the surrounding areas has also increased substantially, leading to an increasing sewage load on these pipelines," he said."In light of this, it has been decided that along with replacing the existing pipeline here, the sewage pump station will also be upgraded so that there is no problem like sewage overflow in the future," he added.With the upgradation, the capacity of Ghonda's existing sewage pumping station is likely to increase to 20 MGD.Sisodia said building and redeveloping infrastructure for water supply and sewage collection is one of the government's most crucial and consequential responsibilities."People pay taxes, and are entitled to the right to better quality infrastructure facilities. The Delhi government has set a target to clean the Yamuna River by 2025. Under this initiative, there is a plan to connect 100 per cent of the houses in Delhi with sewage lines," he said.He said untreated sewage is one of the main causes, leading to the contamination of Yamuna."Delhi Government is committed to make the national capital one of the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the world, Redevelopment of Delhi's sewer network a key step in this direction," he added.