Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says polls fight between 'giant and pygmy'

As trends indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 56 seats and the BJP on 14, Chowdhury said the people of Delhi voted for development.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Assembly election was a fight between "a giant and a pygmy" and the AAP is winning it despite the NDA government using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

As trends indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 56 seats and the BJP on 14, Chowdhury said the people of Delhi voted for development.

The Congress party was not leading on any of the 70 constituencies, according to latest trends.

Close

"The common people have decided they will choose either BJP or AAP. It's a vote for the development agenda. The entire government, along with all its entire machinery, had been deployed in Delhi to win this election. From PM to grassroots workers, it's been a fight between a giant and a pygmy and the pygmy has won," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

