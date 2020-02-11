App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election | Congress+ on track to lose deposit in 67 out of 70 seats

The three constituencies where Congress candidates were able to save their deposits were Badli, Gandhi Nagar and Kasturba Nagar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

On February 11, as the votes were being counted for the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, all eyes were the battle royale between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Data published by the Election Commission showed the AAP was on its way to a resounding victory -- it had won or was leading in 63 seats -- leaving only 7 seats for the BJP.

But it is the fate of the Indian National Congress, was once a dominant political force in Delhi, that showed how completely the grand old party has lost its base.

Close

The party, led by Sheila Dikshit, had governed the national capital for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. However, this was the second straight election (following the 2015 polls) it failed to win a single seat.

related news

Worse, the Congress, along with ally RJD, is projected to lose its deposit in 67 of the 70 constituencies in Delhi.

According to the election rules, a candidate’s deposit gets forfeited if he or she fails to secure one-sixth (or 16.66 percent) of the total number of valid votes cast in their constituency.

For Assembly elections, candidates are required to deposit Rs 10,000 to the Election Commission while filing their nomination.

While Congress contested 66 of the 70 seats, RJD fought on the remaining four. All four RJD candidates lost their deposits. On the other hand, 63 of the 66 Congress candidates lost their deposits.

The three constituencies where Congress candidates were able to save their deposits were Badli, Gandhi Nagar and Kasturba Nagar.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala said that “the people of Delhi have given a mandate against the Congress. We accept it with all humility. The resolve to reinvigorate the Congress party at the ground level is further strengthened today. We thank all Congress workers and leaders for the hard work.”

“We will continue to raise the voice of the people of Delhi as a vigilant opposition. Every electoral defeat is a new lesson,” Surjewala added.

Congress’ Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, said, “While humbly accepting the mandate of the public of Delhi, We congratulate Arvind Kejriwal.”

Note: Counting in several seats was still underway when this story was published. This story will be updated later to incorporate changes that may happen as the counting process progresses.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.