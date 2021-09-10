MARKET NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 'grand' Ganesh Pujan; live telecast from 7 pm

The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chief minister invited people to join the live "arti" this evening.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a "grand" Ganesh Pujan here this evening, which will be attended by him and his ministers and telecast live from 7 pm, saying the festival is a blend of patriotism and spirituality.

The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chief minister invited people to join the live "arti" this evening.

"We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people including Delhiites to join us. There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled as 130 crore people will pray Lord Ganesha together," he told a press conference.

Bollywood singers Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadekar will render devotional songs on the occasion, he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations served to unite people during the freedom struggle, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, calling on parents to inculcate in their children patriotism and spirituality signified by the festival.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #Ganesh Pujan #India #Politics
first published: Sep 10, 2021 12:27 pm

