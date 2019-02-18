Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

CPI, CPI(M), JMM and Congress in talks to form alliance in Odisha: D Raja

"The CPI, CPI(M), JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and Congress are talking to each other to form an allaince to take on both the BJD and the BJP," he told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CPI national secretary D Raja said that his party, the CPI(M), the JMM and the Congress are in talks to form an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha to take on the BJP and ruling BJD in the state. Raja said this while addressing a party meeting here.

"The CPI, CPI(M), JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and Congress are talking to each other to form an allaince to take on both the BJD and the BJP," he told reporters here.

"We have had a meeting in this regard with the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and a meeting for seat sharing with the Congress will be held very soon," Raja said.

Patnaik confirmed Raja's statement and said, "Yes, we will soon form an alliance. The Congress has been talking to the CPI, the CPI(M) and the JMM for seat-sharing."

related news

The details of the seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be finalised, he said.

The state has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats.

Sources in the Congress said the party could keep three Lok Sabha seats and 20 assembly seats for alliance partners.

CPI National Council member Ramakrushna Panda said the party has proposed to field its candidates in 12 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

CPI sources said the party may field its candidates in the Aska and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats.

The CPI(M) also held talks with the Congress and sought at least one Lok Sabha seat and about seven assembly seats, sources in Left party said.

JMM supremo Sibu Soren, who visited Baripada in Mayurbhanj district recently, had also said that his party would take a decision soon, on the possible alliance with the Congress in Odisha.

The JMM has been asking for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and at least five assembly seats in Odisha, party sources said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Congress #CPI #CPI(M) #D Raja #General Elections 2019 #India #JMM #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Odisha #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.