Cop suspended for sharing 'anti-Kumaraswamy' Facebook post

Arun Dollin, a constable attached to the Hubballi Town police station in Karnataka, was shocked when he was suspended for allegedly sharing posts on social media which were against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, Dollin had allegedly shared a post which read, “Mr CM, when you will waive farm loan, when you will resign?” He was also accused of sharing another post with derogatory comments against Laxmi Hebbalkar, the newly elected Congress MLA. Then he shared a post against the former Mandya MP, Ramya and a post which hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police Commissioner, MN Nagaraj said: “Being a government servant, one cannot post such matters on social media. He has been suspended with immediate effect.” However, Dollin claims to be innocent and has reportedly said that the posts were accidentally shared by his wife.

As per a report by One India, Mr Kumaraswamy had said on May 28, that if he fails to deliver on the farm waiver promise, then he will resign. On May 30, he chaired a meeting with 30 farmer group leaders. During this meeting, he announced a phase-wise plan to waive off loans given to farmers within 15 days. Eventually, he claimed that the waiver will be announced shortly and will have several stipulations attached to it.

In the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, held on Sunday in Delhi, Mr Kumaraswamy had requested for support from the Centre. The Financial Express reported him saying, “As we are ready to waive loans to free farmers from debt, I request the Central government to provide 50 per cent financial support to our initiative.”

While Arun Dollin is still under suspension, we are yet to hear of any action taken against him by the authorities.