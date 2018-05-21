App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 21, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong's aim is to oust PM Modi from power: A K Antony

The former defence minister alleged that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government in the southern state on the instructions of Modi, though the Congress-JD(S) combine had more MLAs and vote share than the saffron party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader A K Antony today said his party's aim was to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power by joining hands with secular parties, adding that the Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka was a step in this direction. He was speaking at a function here to mark the 27th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The former defence minister alleged that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government in the southern state on the instructions of Modi, though the Congress-JD(S) combine had more MLAs and vote share than the saffron party.

"The Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka is the beginning of the party's aim to oust Narendra Modi (who is butchering democracy) from power by including secular parties," he said.

Antony also charged that six ministers of the NDA-led Centre had camped in Karnataka to oversee the efforts of "horse-trading" and woo the MLAs of the opposite camp .

The Central Working Committee (CWC) member also highlighted the contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi in various fields, including science and technology and IT.

KPCC president M M Hassan and senior leader V M Sudheeran were among those present on the occasion.

tags #A K Antony #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.