Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns after party reinstates men who allegedly harassed her

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of the party's media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from the party on April 18.

She announced her resignation in a Twitter post on April 19.



I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

She was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had threatened and misbehaved with her during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago.

The party which had suspended those workers reinstated them on April 15.

After this, on April 17, she expressed her resentment against the party high command for reinstating members who had harassed her during a visit to Mathura.

A day after this, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the party's top brass after quitting from all posts in the party.

She has also changed her introduction in her Twitter account where she had made a clear mention earlier about the posts she held in the party.



Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019

After the report on Chaturvedi’s resignation surfaced, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted that it was a “pity” to know that she quit the party and wished her all the best.

“It’s a pity @priyankac19 (Priyanka Chaturvedi) will not be seen defending the Congress on our TV screens any longer. She was an asset to the party & a fearless advocate for the party & its leadership. To have lost her to selfish personal interests would have been no loss but to lose her because she felt her party didn’t stand up for her is all the more unfortunate. All the best going ahead Priyanka (sic),” tweeted Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Milind Deora said he wasn't aware of Chaturvedi’s resignation, according to CNN News18.

(With inputs from PTI)