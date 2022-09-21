English
    Congress president poll: Ashok Gehlot indicates he can enter fray, Shashi Tharoor meets Mistry; notification to be out Thursday

    Gehlot also hinted that he would like to continue as the chief minister but suspense continued over whether he would stay on or get a person of his choice to helm the Rajasthan government, or the post would go to his bete noire Sachin Pilot.

    PTI
    September 21, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File image)

    The race for the Congress president's post hotted up on Wednesday with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot giving a clear indication that he could enter the poll fray and Shashi Tharoor meeting the party's poll panel chief to enquire about the nomination formalities.

    Gehlot also hinted that he would like to continue as the chief minister but suspense continued over whether he would stay on or get a person of his choice to helm the Rajasthan government, or the post would go to his bete noire Sachin Pilot.

    On whether keeping both posts of the chief minister and party president could be a violation of the party's pledge of 'one person, one post' taken at Udaipur, Gehlot said that those applied when the high command nominates people.

    The AICC president polls were an open election and anybody among the 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, irrespective of whether that person is an MP, MLA or minister, can contest, he noted.

    Citing an example, he said if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay as minister. "Time will tell where I remain. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted when asked if he would remain chief minister if he is elected the party chief.

    Asked whether 'one person, one post' formula could apply in the polls, the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry told.
    PTI
