    Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: Ashok Gehlot

    Pilot, who has been locked in a power tussle with Gehlot for long, had recently said the return of Congress to power was due to the struggle of the party leaders and workers from 2013 to 2018, when he was the PCC chief.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
    CM Ashok Gehlot

    In an apparent rebuttal to his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress returned to power in 2018 because of the work done by him in his previous dispensation.

    As he said this, he set the target of winning 156 seats in the assembly election due later this year.

    Pilot, who has been locked in a power tussle with Gehlot for long, had recently said the return of Congress to power was due to the struggle of the party leaders and workers from 2013 to 2018, when he was the PCC chief.

    In one of the public programmes, Pilot also spoke about the need for the older lot to make way for the younger generation of leaders.