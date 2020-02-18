Cong leader Ahmed Patel gets I-T notice over Rs 400cr hawala transaction

The I-T department had issued summons on February 11 under Section 131 of the I-T Act and Patel was supposed to appear on February 14.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been summoned for questioning by the Income Tax Department on February 18, CNBC TV18 has reported.
The I-T Department is investigating hawala and cash transactions worth Rs 400 crore reaching the Congress.
However, he did not appear for questioning stating health issues. Patel told the I-T Department that he was facing breathing problems and admitted to Metro Hospital, Faridabad.
First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:27 pm