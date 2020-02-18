Cong leader Ahmed Patel gets I-T notice over Rs 400cr hawala transaction

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been summoned for questioning by the Income Tax Department on February 18, CNBC TV18 has reported.

The I-T Department is investigating hawala and cash transactions worth Rs 400 crore reaching the Congress.

According to the report, the I-T department issued summons on February 11 under Section 131 of the I-T Act, and Patel was supposed to appear on February 14.

However, he did not appear for questioning stating health issues. Patel told the I-T Department that he was facing breathing problems and admitted to Metro Hospital, Faridabad.