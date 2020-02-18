App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cong leader Ahmed Patel gets I-T notice over Rs 400cr hawala transaction

The I-T department had issued summons on February 11 under Section 131 of the I-T Act and Patel was supposed to appear on February 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been summoned for questioning by the Income Tax Department on February 18, CNBC TV18 has reported.

The I-T Department is investigating hawala and cash transactions worth Rs 400 crore reaching the Congress.

According to the report, the I-T department issued summons on February 11 under Section 131 of the I-T Act, and Patel was supposed to appear on February 14.

Close
However, he did not appear for questioning stating health issues. Patel told the I-T Department that he was facing breathing problems and admitted to Metro Hospital, Faridabad.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.