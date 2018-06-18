App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) aims to counter BJP govt's policies: Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury: His party's aim was to fight and defeat the "communal and anti-people" policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said today his party's aim was to fight and defeat the "communal and anti-people" policies of the BJP government at the Centre. The BJP government has created a situation of undeclared emergency in the country and freedom of democratic institutions such as judiciary and election commission was under danger, he alleged at the CPI(M)'s 22nd convention here today.

He said those who do not support BJP were declared traitors and it was important to defeat communal forces to save the country's secular democratic values.

Continuing his attack, the CPI(M) general secretary compared PM Narendra Modi with the US President Donald Trump and alleged that while the latter was "promoting racism", the former was "encouraging communalism".

He said the BJP government had failed to stop black money, counterfeit currency and corruption even after breaking backs of common people by implementing demonetisation and GST.

He also accused the BJP dispensation of trampling the voice of the people by not allowing them to hold protest in New Delhi and Jaipur.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #BJP #black money #Communist Party of India (Marxist) #India #Politics #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.