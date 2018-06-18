Communist Party of India (Marxist) aims to counter BJP govt's policies: Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said today his party's aim was to fight and defeat the "communal and anti-people" policies of the BJP government at the Centre. The BJP government has created a situation of undeclared emergency in the country and freedom of democratic institutions such as judiciary and election commission was under danger, he alleged at the CPI(M)'s 22nd convention here today.

He said those who do not support BJP were declared traitors and it was important to defeat communal forces to save the country's secular democratic values.

Continuing his attack, the CPI(M) general secretary compared PM Narendra Modi with the US President Donald Trump and alleged that while the latter was "promoting racism", the former was "encouraging communalism".

He said the BJP government had failed to stop black money, counterfeit currency and corruption even after breaking backs of common people by implementing demonetisation and GST.

He also accused the BJP dispensation of trampling the voice of the people by not allowing them to hold protest in New Delhi and Jaipur.