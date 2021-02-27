English
Charges against Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma to be probed if 'Grand Alliance' forms govt in Assam: Bhupesh Baghel

The senior Congress leader and a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the observer by the All India Congress Committee for its Assam unit for the upcoming state Assembly polls, scheduled in March-April.

PTI
February 27, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel)

The Congress-led 'Grand Alliance', if voted to power in Assam, will investigate all corruption allegations against the BJP government and its ministers, including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"Obviously we will investigate the charges. Actions will be taken as per Constitution and the law," Baghel told
PTI
