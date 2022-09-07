English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP's 'Janotsava' postponed to September 11, third postponement of public rally

    This is the third such postponement of the event, which was to be attended by BJP national president J P Nadda.

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    BJP

    BJP

    Karnataka BJP's 'Janotsava' rally to mark the completion of the party being in power for three years and the Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office, in Doddaballapura scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to September 11 following the death of senior leader and Minister Umesh Katti. This is the third such postponement of the event, which was to be attended by BJP national president J P Nadda.

    "Due to the untimely demise of Minister Umesh Katti, the Janotsava that was scheduled to be held on September 8 at Doddaballapura has been postponed to September 11," BJP's Karnataka unit vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana said. The rally was originally planned on July 28 (the date marking Bommai's one year in office) at Doddaballapura, but the Chief Minister was forced to cancel it following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar's murder in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

    It was then scheduled to be held on August 28, but was postponed to September 8, as the date is too close to the Gowri-Ganesha festival on August 30-31 and there were concerns about participation of people. The party plans to hold six 'Janotsava' rallies in different parts of the state spread out this month and in October.

    The event will be seen as a show of strength by the ruling party in the run-up to 2023 state assembly polls. The BJP has been under pressure by its own leaders from different parts of the state to hold large-scale events, following senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's massive 75th birthday bash at Davangere last month and the opposition party's mega 'Freedom March' in Bengaluru to commemorate 75 years of independence on August 15.

    The assembly polls are likely to be held in March or April next year.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #janotsava #rally #September
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 05:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.