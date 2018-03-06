App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP usurped power through proxy in Meghalaya: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "obsessed" with "grabbing" power and has shown "utter disregard" to the mandate of people in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya and using "big money" to create an "opportunistic alliance" in the state.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "obsessed" with "grabbing" power and has shown "utter disregard" to the mandate of people in the state.

"With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy.

"Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also used the hashtag "DemocracyDemonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state winning 21 seats, but failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits.

Meghalaya had been under Congress rule and after losing the state, the party is now in power only in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Meghalaya #Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC