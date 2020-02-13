App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP reappoints Chandrakant Dada Patil its Maharashtra unit chief

An order issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointments are applicable with immediate effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP has reappointed Chandrakant Dada Patil party's Maharashtra unit president and Mangal Prabhat Lodha its Mumbai chief, a statement said Thursday.

An order issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointments are applicable with immediate effect.

Both the leaders, who were appointed in July last year, have been given full terms.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #BJP #Chandrakant Dada Patil #India #Maharashtra unit chief #Mangal Prabhat Lodha #Politics

