BJP prepares multi-pronged strategy for Assam after unfavourable NRC outcome

Having received an unfavourable outcome from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is readying a fresh strategy.

According to a report by ThePrint, BJP’s new strategy includes discrediting the NRC exercise and bringing in a new re-verification law, wooing Hindu Bengalis with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and shifting the cut-off year to 1951.

The saffron party, which was once a strong proponent of the exercise, has been criticising the final NRC. The party is also demanding reviewing of the register.

Ahead of the publication of the final NRC, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said his government would explore legislative options to ensure there was no wrongful inclusion or exclusion.

To discredit the NRC, the party is planning to enlist state leaders, national leaders Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and influencers to question NRC, the report suggests.

According to the report, BJP will try to drive home two points for Assam’s Hindu Bengalis -- the state government will bring in a bill to allow reverification and that the Centre will enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The government had already demanded reverification before the Supreme Court of India earlier. The apex court had rejected this demand. Hindu Bengalis are considered to be BJP's core support base in the state.

The report also suggests that BJP wants to shift the NRC cut-off year from 1971 to 1951 as it reportedly believes more Muslim illegal immigrants would get excluded then. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.