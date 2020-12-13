PlusFinancial Times
BJP may plot Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s assassination if it doesn’t win elections: TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee

Senior Trinamool leader Subrata Mukherjee said if the BJP tries to harm West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the “mother of crores of citizens, we (party leaders and party workers) will shed our blood to stop that from happening”.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2020 / 10:35 PM IST
Senior Trinamool leader Subrata Mukherjee has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may “hatch a conspiracy to assassinate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee” if it fails to win the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections.

Mukherjee, who is also the West Bengal panchayat minister, made the startling claim on December 12. He also alleged that the saffron camp is hiring people to commit crimes and passing the blame on others.

Warning the Opposition party, he said if the BJP tries to harm Mamata Banerjee, who is the “mother of crores of citizens, we will shed our blood to stop that from happening”.

The TMC leader, who was attending a road inauguration programme in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, said: “They (BJP) are plotting to have Mamata Banerjee removed. They can even hire people to assassinate her secretly, if they fail to defeat her electorally. People are being brought from outside to create unrest in Bengal. We will foil their plans.”

Commenting on the on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy on December 10, he said: “Our members, following an investigation, have confirmed that the saffron party planted people to hurl stones at his vehicle.”

Reacting to the allegation, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “With the constant erosion of public support, TMC leaders are now making wild allegations.”

BJP MP Arjun Singh echoed his thoughts and said: “The TMC is dealing with infighting and defections, as many in the party are not in favour of seeing Mamata at the helm anymore. If Mamata is facing any threat, it is from her own people.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly has asserted that the “BJP believes in winning elections through democratic means”. She added: “Leaders like Subrata Mukherjee are making such statements to get public sympathy.”

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP vs Trinamool #Subrata Mukherjee #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
first published: Dec 13, 2020 08:47 pm

