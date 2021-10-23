MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP leaders dishonoured people's verdict, thrust bypoll on them by quitting as MLAs: Abhishek Banerjee

Addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee pointed out that bypoll was necessitated here and in Khardah following the death of two TMC candidates, but the circumstance under which elections are being held in Shantipur and Dinhata are different.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
File image: Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)

File image: Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP for "thrusting by-election" on two of the four assembly seats in the state that will go to polls on October 30.

Addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee pointed out that bypoll was necessitated here and in Khardah following the death of two TMC candidates, but the circumstance under which elections are being held in Shantipur and Dinhata are different.

"Winning BJP candidates Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik resigned as MLAs even after being elected by people. They dishonoured the verdict of people to retain parliamentary berths. The BJP is seeking votes again in those two seats. They will be rejected by people,” he claimed.

The senior TMC leader also asserted that his party will make a "4-0 sweep" in the by-elections.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah, he said, "The former BJP national president and current home minister had promised to dole out Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of Sunderbans and carve out a separate district during his campaigns for assembly polls some months ago.

Close
"They are still holding power in Delhi but you won’t hear about any follow-up initiatives from them." The Diamond Harbour MP further noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in contrast, "kept her promises and rolled out schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar".
PTI
Tags: #Abhishek Banerjee #BJP #India #Politics
first published: Oct 23, 2021 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.