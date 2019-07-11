App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP has taken different direction: Manohar Parrikar's son

Utpal Parrikar was a contender for BJP ticket for assembly by-election here following his father's death, but the BJP did not field him. Eventually, it was Congress' Atanasio Monserratte who won the election in May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reacting sharply to ten Congress MLAs joining the BJP in Goa, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, said on Wednesday that the saffron party has "taken a different direction" after his father's demise.

Utpal Parrikar was a contender for BJP ticket for assembly by-election here following his father's death, but the BJP did not field him. Eventually, it was Congress' Atanasio Monserratte who won the election in May.

Monserratte was amongst the ten Congress MLAs who joined the BJP Wednesday evening.

Close

"The words like trust and commitment which were at the core of the BJP during Manohar Parrikar's time ceased to exist on March 17 (when the former Goa chief minister and BJP leader died)," Utpal told PTI.

"The party has taken a different direction after March 17 and only time will tell whether it is the right one," he added.

He would continue to be in the BJP and support the veteran party workers, he said.

As to Monserratte's entry into the BJP, he said it was for the party workers to react. "Monserratte (himself) won't be knowing where he will be in the next two years," he quipped.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 07:42 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.