    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present in the meeting.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File image: Reuters)

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on the second day of his visit to the national capital with an aim to unify the Opposition in run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Before Kejriwal, Kumar met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja at their respective party offices. Later in the afternoon, Kumar will meet with former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.

    The JD(U) leader is trying to bring opposition parties together, with a special emphasis on those with socialist background, to fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

    Kumar, who snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, Sunday said his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

    Kumar's visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Bihar #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 02:16 pm
