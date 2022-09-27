English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Supreme Court | Live Streaming
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Malappuram

    The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of the state in the morning after it had ended for the day on Monday at Koppam in Palakkad district.

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Malappuram district of Kerala on Tuesday with hundreds of party workers and supporters walking alongside Rahul Gandhi.

    The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of the state in the morning after it had ended for the day on Monday at Koppam in Palakkad district.

    Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is likely to interact with farmers later in the day. "Day 20 sees entry of #BharatJodoYatra into Malappuram district over a beautifully decorated bridge. It'll be a 14km walk this morning and in the afternoon @RahulGandhi will interact with farmers from adjoining areas. The weather is cool so far and the surroundings are picturesque," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

    The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo #India #Malappuram #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 09:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.