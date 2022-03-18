English
    Bhagwant Mann Singh announces his Cabinet, 10 ministers to take oath tomorrow

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sardar Bhagwant Mann Singh announced his Cabinet on March 18.

    Ten ministers have been named by Mann, namely, Harpal S Cheema, Baljinder Kaur, S Harbhajan Singh, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet S Meet Hayer, Kuldeep S Dhaliwal, Laljit S Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot S Bains. They will take the oath of office on March 19.

    The ceremony will be held around 11 am at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, news agency ANI reported. The AAP Cabinet’s first meeting will reportedly be held afterward at 12.30 pm.

    Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit will be administering the oath to the ministers joining the Aam Aadmi Party Cabinet.

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

    The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 08:31 pm
