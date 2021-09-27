MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Basavaraj Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah, calls Congress a party of 'gulamagiri'

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, because of the Macaulay's education policy adopted by the Congress during their rule, India was deprived of opportunities to compete at the global level.

PTI
September 27, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called Congress a party of 'gulamagiri' (slavery), as he hit back at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his statement "BJP are "Talibanis".

He said the former Chief Minister was "frustrated" and his statement was not befitting to the position he has held in the past.

"It (Congress) is a party of 'gulamagiri' (slavery), so they see patriotism also in a different way. Ours is a party of patriotism, they are party of gulamagiri," Bommai said in response to a question on Siddaramaiah's statement.

Speaking to reporters, he said, because of the Macaulay's education policy adopted by the Congress during their rule, India was deprived of opportunities to compete at the global level.

"Now Narendra Modi (as Prime Minister) has brought in a new education policy ensuring revolutionary changes in the education system that can take our children, especially those from rural areas, into the 21st century knowledge era, but they (Congress) are finding faults in that too," he added.

Siddaramaiah on Sunday had alleged that "BJP are "Talibanis" and also claimed that it's actually the RSS which is running the administration in Karnataka.

Speaking at in event in Bengaluru, he had said, "RSS and BJP are from Hitler's 'vamsha' (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them."

Reacting to this, Bommai said looking at Siddaramaiah's statement it comes across that he is "frustrated".

"He (Siddaramaiah) is a former Chief Minister, the way he spoke is not befitting to the position he has held in the past," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Politics #Siddaramaiah.
first published: Sep 27, 2021 04:16 pm

