English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Ballygunge Assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, CPI(M) finishes second

    TMC leader Babul Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against CPI(M) leader Saira Shah Halim's 30,971 votes.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 16, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    Babul Supriyo, a noted singer and former Bengal BJP heavyweight, joined the Trinamool party recently. He contested the 2022 Ballygunge bypolls on a TMC ticket after the seat became vacant following Subrata Mukherjee's demise in November 2021.

    Babul Supriyo, a noted singer and former Bengal BJP heavyweight, joined the Trinamool party recently. He contested the 2022 Ballygunge bypolls on a TMC ticket after the seat became vacant following Subrata Mukherjee's demise in November 2021.

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday after defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes. Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

    Babul Supriyo, a noted singer and former Bengal BJP heavyweight, joined the Trinamool party in September last year. He contested the 2022 Ballygunge bypolls on a TMC ticket after the seat became vacant following Subrata Mukherjee's demise in November 2021.

    Meanwhile, Saira Shah Halim, sister of actor Naseeruddin Shah and wife of noted CPI(M) leader Dr Fuad Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path.

    Kamruzzaman Choudhury of Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Babul Supriyo #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal bypolls
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 04:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.