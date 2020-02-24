App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Atithi Devo Bhava', says PM Modi after Trump's Hindi tweet

"We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and will soon be meeting all," Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, tweeted in Hindi earlier in the morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)

"Guests are like god," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in response to US President Donald Trump's tweet in Hindi from on board Air Force One where he expressed his eagerness to visit India. Trump is on a two-day visit to India.

"Atithi Devo Bhava," Modi said on Twitter.

"We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and will soon be meeting all," Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, tweeted in Hindi earlier in the morning.

Close

The US president is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

related news

Just before his departure, Trump said he had committed to visit India a long time ago and is looking forward to be with the people of India.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Atithi Devo Bhava #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Trump India visit

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.