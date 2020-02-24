'Atithi Devo Bhava', says PM Modi after Trump's Hindi tweet

"Guests are like god," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in response to US President Donald Trump's tweet in Hindi from on board Air Force One where he expressed his eagerness to visit India. Trump is on a two-day visit to India.

"Atithi Devo Bhava," Modi said on Twitter.

"We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and will soon be meeting all," Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, tweeted in Hindi earlier in the morning.

The US president is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

Just before his departure, Trump said he had committed to visit India a long time ago and is looking forward to be with the people of India.