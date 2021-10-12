MARKET NEWS

English
Assembly Elections 2022: Top BJP leaders discuss poll strategy for Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has already announced that it will hold more than 200 OBC sammelans in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI
October 12, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
The meeting was held at BJP's previous headquarters at 11 Ashok Road, which is now being used as a war room for election management. (Representative image)

Top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including its president JP Nadda held deliberations to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on October 11. Besides Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Minister, election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, state unit president Swatantar Dev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal were among those who attended the meeting that lasted for nearly five hours.

The meeting was held at the party's previous headquarters at 11 Ashok Road, which is now being used as a war room for election management.

Sources said the leaders discussed the current situation in Uttar Pradesh and the poll programmes to be held there.

The party has prepared a blueprint for holding 100 programmes in 100 days, the sources said.

The BJP has already announced that it will hold more than 200 OBC sammelans in the politically crucial state.
first published: Oct 11, 2021 08:26 pm

