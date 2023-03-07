Arvind Kejriwal accuses PM Modi of framing Sisodia and Jain in false cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 7 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implicating Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in false cases and embracing a businessman, who allegedly looted millions.

Kejriwal praised jailed legislators Sisodia and Jain for improving the education and health infrastructure in the national capital after 75 years of Independence.

“Government schools in the country are in a shambles and only poor people get their children admitted in these institutions. In Delhi, after 75 years of Independence, Manish Sisodia came as a ray of hope and gave equal opportunities to children from economically weaker sections,” Kejriwal said.

"Satyendra Jain brought the concept of Mohalla clinics to ensure people get free and better treatment. He gave concept of Mohalla clinics to the entire world."

Kejriwal lashed out the BJP-led government in the Centre. “I am not worried about their arrest, both are brave and can sacrifice their lives for the country. Jails cannot break their valour and commitment. I am worried about the state of the country.”

The AAP convenor said he has decided to pray for the country on the day of Holi and appealed to people to do the same.

Sisoida, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, has been accused of corruption in the now revoked Delhi excise policy after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6 after spending a week in the CBI's custody. Sisodia will be lodged in Tihar jail till March 20.

Sisodia was also questioned by the officials of Enforcement Directorate inside Tihar jail on March 7. His statement in its investigation into money-laundering allegations linked to the liquor policy case was also recorded.