Arun Jaitley's final journey LIVE: Ex-FM cremated with state honours

Aug 25, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jaitley's mortal remains arrive at BJP HQ, leaders pay tribute
Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24
Arun Jaitley had personal bond with J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh
Former finance minister Arun Jaitely had a personal bond with Jammu and Kashmir as his wife belongs to the state and his wedding procession in 1982, which included many top leaders of the BJP, was received by several Congress leaders from the bride's side, Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote in an emotional tribute to his senior party colleague.
In his piece 'What Arun Jaitley meant to me', Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said the former Union minister had a special weakness for the state, especially because he was married to the daughter of former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir Girdhari Lal Dogra, who was a Congress stalwart and a close confidant of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.
"Very few may recall that at the time of Arun Jaitley's wedding, his 'baraat' (wedding procession) was accompanied by the BJP's top national leadership of that time and it was received by the Congress' top national leadership from the bride's side," Singh wrote.
The minister of state for PMO said the courage and conviction of Jaitley was evident from the fact that the last blog he wrote on August 6 was on the abrogation of Article 370, soon after the bill to end the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir had been passed by Lok Sabha. (PTI)
Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.
Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment.
In a condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics.
"Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter."Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time," Gandhi said. (PTI)
Update: Ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.
Update: Full state honours being bestowed on former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away yesterday.
Update: The final rites are about to begin in few minutes, News18 has reported.
Update: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also present for the funeral of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley.
Update: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leader LK Advani are present at Nigambodh Ghat along with other senior leaders.
Update: Cavalcade carrying Arun Jaitley's mortal remains reaches Nigambodh ghat. Top leaders from across party lines are present for the BJP veteran's last rites.