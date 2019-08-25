Arun Jaitley's final journey LIVE: Ex-FM cremated with state honours

Arun Jaitley had personal bond with J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh

Former finance minister Arun Jaitely had a personal bond with Jammu and Kashmir as his wife belongs to the state and his wedding procession in 1982, which included many top leaders of the BJP, was received by several Congress leaders from the bride's side, Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote in an emotional tribute to his senior party colleague.

In his piece 'What Arun Jaitley meant to me', Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said the former Union minister had a special weakness for the state, especially because he was married to the daughter of former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir Girdhari Lal Dogra, who was a Congress stalwart and a close confidant of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"Very few may recall that at the time of Arun Jaitley's wedding, his 'baraat' (wedding procession) was accompanied by the BJP's top national leadership of that time and it was received by the Congress' top national leadership from the bride's side," Singh wrote.

The minister of state for PMO said the courage and conviction of Jaitley was evident from the fact that the last blog he wrote on August 6 was on the abrogation of Article 370, soon after the bill to end the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir had been passed by Lok Sabha. (PTI)